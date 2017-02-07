Oshkosh Police seek woman who stole donation jar for sick kids

By Published: Updated:
perkins-donation-car-theft

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Oshkosh Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a donation jar for children with life-threatening illnesses.

It happened Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at the Perkins Restaurant on W. 9th Ave.

Police say a woman (pictured above) walked into the restaurant, took the Perkins Hugs for Hope donation jar, and left the restaurant in an unknown direction.

Hugs for Hope benefits the Give Kids the World Village non-profit resort in Florida. It’s a place for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Oshkosh Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to call (920) 236-5700.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or text IGOTYA and your tip to 274637; or visit http://winnebagocrimestoppers.org/

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s