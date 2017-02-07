Oshkosh Police seek woman who stole donation jar for sick kids

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Oshkosh Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a donation jar for children with life-threatening illnesses.

It happened Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at the Perkins Restaurant on W. 9th Ave.

Police say a woman (pictured above) walked into the restaurant, took the Perkins Hugs for Hope donation jar, and left the restaurant in an unknown direction.

Hugs for Hope benefits the Give Kids the World Village non-profit resort in Florida. It’s a place for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Oshkosh Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to call (920) 236-5700.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or text IGOTYA and your tip to 274637; or visit http://winnebagocrimestoppers.org/