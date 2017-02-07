Packers release RB Starks

GREEN BAY, Wis (WBAY) – The Packers know they will have Ty Montgomery at running back next year. After that, it’s anybody’s guess as Eddie Lacy is set to become an unrestricted free agent next month, and the team cut loose James Starks today. Starks had a very unproductive season when healthy last year, averaging just over 2 yards per carry. He did score two touchdowns among his 19 receptions.

Starks, who turns 31 on February 25th, missed 4 games during the middle of the season with a knee injury, and then the final 6 games, including playoffs, due to a concussion he suffered in a car accident.

Starks signed a two year contract last offseason for $6 million; but with his injuries, age, and lack of production, his $3.75 million cap hit in 2017 was deemed too much. Starks is now free to sign with any team, or negotiate a lesser deal with the Packers.

With Starks’ release, the Packers have just 9 players remaining from their super bowl 45 championship team. That number includes guard TJ Lang and corner Sam Shields, two players with uncertain futures in Green Bay. Lang will become an unrestricted free agent next month, and Shields’ career is in doubt due to concussion issues that forced him to miss all but the season opener in 2016. Shields is due to make $9 million in 2017.