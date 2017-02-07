VIDEO: Chevalier Alley-Oops as Kimberly crushes Kaukauna

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) — The last time Kimberly and Kaukauna met was back in January. The Papermakers narrowly won 66-63 with Ghosts guard Jordan McCabe going off for 46 points in the loss.

Tuesday night in a rematch in Kimberly the Papermakers had an easier outing this time.

Kimberly defeated Kaukauna 80-54 to improve to 15-1 overall and 11-1 in the Fox Valley Association. Papermakers’ forward Will Chevalier, a Green Bay commit, led all scorers with 23 points while McCabe, a West Virginia commit, had a tough outing finishing with 16 points.

To view the highlights, including an impressive alley-oop dunk by Chevalier, watch the video.