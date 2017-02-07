Walker says budget will eliminate children’s waiting list

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Scott Walker says his state budget will eliminate the waiting list for long-term supports for about 2,200 children with developmental, physical or severe emotional disabilities.

Walker outlined the details Tuesday at a meeting of the Wisconsin Counties Association.

Walker says he’s calling for $39 million in funding to expand access to care for children that will eliminate the waiting list. He’s also calling for more money for to support nursing homes, foster care, drug courts and family aids.

He is calling for increasing foster care and kinship care rates by 2.5 percent a year, bolstering nursing home provider rates by 2 percent a year and spending $9 million on grants for a program designed to keep high-risk, non-violent offenders out of jail.

