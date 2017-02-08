Bucks, Oshkosh say D-League team brings more than basketball

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – The Milwaukee Bucks made it official Wednesday: As Action 2 News as reported this week, the team is buying an NBA development league team to begin playing in Oshkosh this fall.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be the 20th NBA franchise to own and operate a D-league team.

The Bucks and the City of Oshkosh say this announcement is about more than just basketball. They’re all excited about having a team here, but the city is talking further development of the area around the arena, in what’s called the Sawdust District, and how the partnership with the Bucks helps.

Mayor Steve Cummings says the arena development improves an area he considers an eyesore.

“It’s all about teamwork and the commitment to keep Oshkosh moving forward. Their efforts will transform an area that has been blighted for decades into the crown jewel of Oshkosh,” Cummings said.

The Bucks say they want work on the arena to get started right away. They’re expecting construction on a 3,500-seat facility to be finished by the fall.