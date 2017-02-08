Federal judge hears arguments on Oshkosh Rental Inspection Program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A federal judge says he’ll decide within one week whether to temporarily halt rental inspections in Oshkosh after hearing from both sides in a lawsuit Wednesday.

The lawyer representing the landlords and tenants that brought the lawsuit argued in front of a federal judge that a recent ordinance allowing the city to inspect rental properties violates a tenant’s Fourth Amendment right against unnecessary searches.

Eric McLeod believes the city will inspect properties without a tenant’s consent under the ordinance action he believes violates the tenants’ rights.

An outside law firm representing the city says the ordinance doesn’t specify who needs to consent to the inspections but without consent from the owner or tenant the city would need a warrant.

The judge asked the city’s attorney if a tenant isn’t home would the ordinance allow the to city inspect if given permission by the owner. Lawyers representing the city said yes.

But the judge disagreed, saying the tenant needs to allow the inspection or else their Fourth Amendment right would be violated.

The judge says he’ll make a decision by February 15, which is when the city says it plans to start the inspections.

There’s no word on when the matter will go to trial.