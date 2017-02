GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Fire Department was called to a semi trailer fire early Wednesday morning.

At about 2:40 a.m., fire crews responded to a call in the 600 block of North Broadway.

Firefighters arrived to find a semi trailer and its contents–cardboard bales–on fire. Crews were able to put out the trailer fire and extinguish the bales.

The estimated cost of damage is $5,000, according to the fire department.

No one was hurt.