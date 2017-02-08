Hidden art found in Appleton hotel

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – A renovation project at Appleton’s CopperLeaf Hotel has uncovered a hidden treasure.

It’s the mystery of Room 310 at the CopperLeaf hotel in Appleton.

According to Trace Conlon, hotel maintenance worker, “We’re just taking off pictures, removing them for renovation and one of the guys took it off and we turned around and it was on there. And I said, I thought you took the picture down? He goes, I did. I go, well what is that?”

The “that” is a mural, about four feet long and three feet high, drawn right on the wall of the suite. The drywall has since been cut to preserve the illustration that was hidden behind a piece of art that originally hung over the whirlpool spa.

“We just found it amazing,” says CopperLeaf GM, Deb Johnson. She adds, “And it certainly took a long time for someone to do this, it wasn’t done in just a couple of minutes.”

But the question is, who drew the picture and why?

Johnson says, “We’re hearing that it is a thing that artists do this, take down artwork in hotels and paint behind it – or mirrors or headboards, things like that.”

The piece, which appears to be dated 2009, is signed AA with a heart in between the initials. Hundreds of guests have most likely stayed in Room 310 since the mural was hidden away. And much like the happenstance that located the art, finding the creative mind behind it, may just come down to luck.

“Maybe someone will come forward, someone will know someone and we could find out. It would be kind of cool to find out who stayed here and who did it,” adds Johnson.

While the hotel doesn’t know if it will ever find the mystery artist, in the meantime, it will simply come up with a way to display the piece and definitely share its story.