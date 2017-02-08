Jabari Parker Injured, Bucks Lose To Heat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Bucks lost for the 11th time in 13 games Wednesday night, but may have lost much more than another game. Forward Jabari Parker suffered a left knee sprain with 6:34 remaining in the 3rd quarter and did not return. It is the same knee that Parker injured in his rookie season, and in similar fashion. On December 15, 2014 in Phoenix, Parker suffered an ACL injury on a drive to the basket without contact. Wednesday night, Parker again was driving to the basket between two defenders when his knee buckled and he tumbled to the floor. Teammates had to help him to the locker room.

Bucks Head Coach Jason Kidd did not talk with reporters after the 106-88 loss to the Heat in Milwaukee, but General Manager John Hammond did. However, he would not speculate on Parker’s injury. “To this point, our doctors are calling it a knee sprain. We’re going to have an MRI (Thursday)” said Hammond. Asked to elaborate, Hammond said, “We’re not going to go there until we know more and that will be tomorrow.”

Bucks Center John Henson said Parker told him he hyperextended his knee and that Parker told him “it’s cool; I’m good.”

In his 3rd season, Parker is averaging 20.2 points per game, and 6.3 rebounds per game.