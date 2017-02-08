Kids helping with Arresting Hunger

Peanut butter and jelly jars
(WBAY photo)

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Kids in Appleton are supporting police in the Fox Valley in a big way.

Eight police departments in the Fox Cities are collecting food items through April 30 for the “Arresting Hunger” program.

The kindergarten classes at Classical Elementary gathered up 171 jars of peanut butter and jelly for the Appleton Police Department to donate.

Last month they collected peanut butter. This month they’re collecting jelly.

Police say they’re happy to have both, and teachers say it’s a great lesson for the kids.

“They’ve been very excited to be able to give and look at others and to see they can be a part of their community,” teacher Robyn Hernandez Nagreen said.

Police say as a whole, Arresting Hunger collected more than 6,500 pounds of peanut butter for local pantries last month.

