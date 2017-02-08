Little Chute contributes to new Diamond Club facility

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) – The Diamond Club in Little Chute will have a new baseball facility giving kids a place to practice in the off-season.

Wednesday night the village board voted to help pay for the facility, contributing as much as $320,000.

Right now the Diamond Club says it sees a lot of kids practicing late at night or early in the morning because there isn’t enough gym space to go around.

It’s still in the planning phase, so it’s unclear what the facility will look like, but it will be built at Van Lieshout Park with hopes of being ready for practice by the first of the year.

“It’s going to be an indoor facility that the kids are going to use during the off-season practice times fall, spring, winter, rainy days,” Tom Myers, vice president of the Diamond Club, said.

 

