Man indicted for child sex offenses on Menominee Indian Reservation

By Published: Updated:
Wisconsin Seal with Gavel

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – A Suring man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for child sex offenses on the Menominee Indian Reservation, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

William C. Wilber IV, 35, is accused of engaging in sex acts with two teenage girls near a family property on Legend Lake, according to a three-count indictment.

Count One charges Wilber with engaging in a sex act with a 14-year-old girl in spring 2015; Counts Two and Three are related to sex acts with a 15-year-old girl in summer 2015 and fall 2016.

If convicted, Wilber faces up to 15 years in prison for each count.

The case was investigated by Menominee Tribal Police and the FBI.

