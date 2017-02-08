Many young people experiencing hearing loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — A new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows more people have hearing loss than thought.

That includes young people. Nearly 20 percent of people in their 20s have hearing loss.

Researchers said the problem is not coming from loud noises on the job for the majority of those people.

“There’s a wide variety of reasons that people have hearing loss even younger ages,” said Tina Long, doctor of audiology at Bellin Health Ear, Nose, and Throat.

It’s not all rock and roll.

Everyday activities could be causing hearing loss.

“Someone cutting the grass. Even though it’s outside, that noise from the engine, exposed if someone’s taking two or three hours to cut the grass, that can accumulate over time,” Long said.

Doctors in northeast Wisconsin said a large number of young people have hearing loss.

“We see with all of the electronic devices and the earbuds, depending upon how loud they’re controlling the volume going right into the ears, that can play a huge role in how much noise-induced hearing loss we’re seeing from that population,” said Long.

Doctors said to look at your kids’ settings to protect their ears and make sure the volume isn’t more than half of the maximum.

“If they’re wearing headphones or earbuds what volume level they’re set at and typically how long,” said long.

People may not notice hearing loss right away, but doctors said to get checked if you think something may be wrong, like you have a plugged up or ringing feeling in your ears.