Oshkosh Vice unit arrests two in prostitution investigation

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Two people have been arrested following a prostitution investigation by the Oshkosh Police Vice and Narcotics Unit.

On Feb. 7, officers responded to the 1500 block of Planeview Drive.

Officers say they found 65 grams of cocaine, 50 Alprazolam (commonly known as Xanax) pills, marijuana, and Adderall.

A 19-year-old Green Bay woman was arrested on possible charges of prostitution, drug possession, and intent to deliver.

A 28-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested on a probation hold and taken to jail.

Oshkosh Police continue to urge people to report illegal drug activity to (920) 236-5700.

Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; by texting IGOTYA and your time to 274637; by visiting www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org.