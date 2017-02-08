Phoenix women falter twice; what’s next?

After ascending to #21 national in the AP Poll, the Phoenix women faltered twice on the road last week.

Green Bay suffered its first back-to-back losses in 3 years. They return home Thursday, looking to bounce back against Cleveland State.

“There is an elephant in the room,” said Phoenix coach Kevin Borseth. “I think everybody knows that at this point. There is no guarantee that the slide is over with. There is an anything. But I can guarantee you one thing, these girls work extremely hard.”

And the players guarantee they will take the court at home Thursday with an attitude.

“We are going to be pissed off, that’s for sure,” said junior guard Alli LeClaire. “We are going to come out and we are not going to let them score. We are going to hold them to so many points and just go after them. We are going to go to the rim. I think we are just going to be fired up with so much energy because it stunk this last week, it really hurt. I think a lot of people saw that and I think we will not allow that to happen again.”

The two losses have put Green Bay’s streak of 18 consecutive conference crowns in jeopardy. They are now one game behind Wright State in the Horizon League standings. The two teams will meet again in the regular season, but now there is no margin for error.

“I think at the end of the day you have to recognize it is two losses,” said senior guard Mehryn Kraker. “And everyone is freaking out about two losses. That is understandable, but two losses are two losses. We have to get over it at some point. The streak, we are not trying to let it end. But it will end at some point and we have to acknowledge that. It might be this year. It might not be this year. But at the same time we are still going to be successful. We are. Whether or not that streak is a part of it, whether that conference title is a part of it, we are going to have a successful year. This is a damn good team and we are going to be OK.”

Lost in all the sky-is-falling chatter is the fact that this is a Green Bay team that took then-#1 Notre Dame down to the wire on the road. The loss of Detroit Saturday also came after the Titans hit 8 of 9 three-point attempts in the first quarter. It’s hard for any team to keep up against hot shooting like that.