President says Nordstrom treated daughter “so unfairly”

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump, daughter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, founder and CEO, Ivanka Trump Collection and executive vice president Development and Acquisitions The Trump Organization, speaks at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nordstrom shares have taken a tumble after President Donald Trump tweeted that the department store chain had treated his daughter “so unfairly.” The company announced last week it would stop selling Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessory line, saying that was based on the sales performance of the first daughter’s brand.

The president’s tweet said: “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” It was re-tweeted more than 4,000 times in less than 30 minutes.

Shares in Seattle-based Nordstrom traded around $42.70 before the tweet, then fell to $42.48 afterward at around 10:50 a.m.

Trump’s tweets have in the past also affected shares in U.S. automakers, Boeing and Carrier.

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s