Recipe for Success

The Milwaukee Bucks developmental team in Oshkosh will join other sports teams in Northeast Wisconsin with players aspiring to become professional stars.

Those clubs have also found success drawing fans and community support.

Just down the road from Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Gamblers hockey team is in its 22rd year, proving pro football isn’t the only game in town.

“This is a sporting community, I don’t think there’s any doubt about that, people like their sports, we’ll have over 100,000 people come to hockey games this year, the Timber Rattlers do 200,000-plus people in the summer for baseball, so there’s a lot of people attending,” says Gamblers President Brendan Bruss.

Bruss says affordable family fun is the key to attracting crowds.

A $12 ticket is often tied to concession discounts and event promotions, just like it is for the Timber Rattlers in the valley.

“Fireworks on Fridays and Saturdays, we’ll have different promotions whether it’s a princess night or a super hero night, so it’s attracting more than just that baseball fan or that hardcore baseball fan, you’re trying to come up with different ideas, different promotions, anything that’s going to spur somebody to come out and enjoy a game at the stadium,” says Timber Rattlers President Rob Zerjav.

Both the T-Rats and Gamblers are wishing the Bucks D-league team the best, and based on their success, offer this advice.

“The performance of a team is always important at the end of the day, but it’s really not the most important thing, it has to be an introduction to sport, yeah you might be seeing somebody that’s going to play in the NBA in a few years, but at the game they want to be entertained, not just through the sport, but through what’s happening at the game, around the game,” says Bruss.