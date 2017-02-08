Sam Shields says he’s been released by the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Cornerback Sam Shields says he has been released by the Green Bay Packers.

Shields posted the news on his Instagram Wednesday morning with several hashtags, including #SevenStrongYears; #IWasGettingBetter; #AtLeastLetMeRetireFromthePack; #StillMad; #ThanksGreenBay; and #NoMoreFreezingWeather.

No official announcement has been made by the team.

Shields was placed on injured reserve last October after suffering a concussion. He was later ruled out for the season.

Earlier this year, Shields was charged with Possession of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Online court records show he’s scheduled for a court appearance in Brown County on April 24.

On Tuesday, the Packers announced the release of running back James Starks.

Starks, who turns 31 this month, missed 4 games during the middle of the season with a knee injury. He missed the final 6 games–including playoffs–due to a concussion he suffered in a car accident.