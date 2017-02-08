Senate confirms Jeff Sessions for Attorney General

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has confirmed Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general in the Trump administration.

The 52-47 vote broke largely along party lines and capped weeks of divisive battles over Sessions, an early supporter of Donald Trump and one of the Senate’s most conservative Republicans.

Democrats laced into Sessions. They contend he is too close to Trump, too harsh on immigrants, and weak on civil rights. They asserted he wouldn’t do enough to protect voting rights of minorities, protections for gay people, the right of women to procure abortions, and immigrants in the country illegally to receive due process.

Republicans lauded his four decades in public service and his commitment to fairness and the rule of law.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) issued a statement shortly after the vote: “I know Senator Sessions to be a man of integrity with a deep commitment to justice and the rule of law. I was pleased to support his confirmation today, and I look forward to working with him as our next attorney general.”

The nomination drew wide attention after an imbroglio in which Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren earned a rare rebuke for quoting Coretta Scott King, widow of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., criticizing Sessions in 1986.