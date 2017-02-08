Serious crash in Shawano County closes Highway 47 in both directions

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Highway 47 is closed in both directions in the Town of Lessor due to a serious crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash involves a semi-truck and two smaller vehicles. We have do not have confirmation about injuries.

The highway is closed about a mile in either direction from the crash scene, from County Highway F in Outagamie County to Highway 156.

We’re told by first responders on the scene that the highway could be closed for several hours. An accident reconstruction team was called to the scene.

Action 2 News has a crew at the scene and we’ll update this developing story.