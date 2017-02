FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue crews responded to a car into a restaurant Wednesday morning.

The department tweeted that a vehicle hit Boda’s Restaurant at 277 S. Pioneer.

No one was hurt.

The department says the business will remain open. The city building department was notified.

There were no immediate details about what caused the crash.

@KBrachoWBAY no traffic related problems as a result of the crash. — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) February 8, 2017