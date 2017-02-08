Walker administration backs off apartment sprinkler move

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Scott Walker’s administration has reversed itself and no longer plans to roll back a requirement for fire sprinklers in many new apartment buildings.

The state Department of Safety and Professional Services recently had advanced plans to end a requirement that builders install fire sprinklers in new housing projects with three to 20 units.

But the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2kshwhO ) reports agency officials say they are dropping the idea.

The department’s deputy secretary, Eric Esser, says apartment fire sprinkler requirements “will be status quo.” Firefighters had said the proposal could cost lives.

Esser said Wednesday no final decisions have been made on a proposal to expand the use of circuit interrupters that prevent fire and electrocution, as an advisory committee recommended last year.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

