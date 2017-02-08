Walker budget plans to cut taxes and fees almost $600 million

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Gov. Scott Walker’s latest two-year budget plan looks to cut taxes and fees by nearly $600 million. These are some of the proposals he laid out Wednesday afternoon in a budget address to a joint session of the Legislature.

“The state of our state is strong, and the state of our budget…well, it’s outstanding,” the governor said.

The governor spoke for about 30 minutes. During the speech he touted a number of his recent reforms which he says cut taxes to the lowest point in decades and produced a strong economy. He dubbed this the “reform dividend.”

Then he focused on future funding for specific programs, like those that reward work, promote job growth, and retrain people seeking a new job.

Education is also a priority, so half a billion dollars more will be spent on K-12 funding.

And, as he said Tuesday at UW-Green Bay, the UW System will get $35 million to cover a five-percent tuition cut from resident undergraduates.

His budget would also cut taxes and fees by $592 million, including $200 million in income tax cuts, eliminating the state portion of the property tax, and creating a sales tax holiday for certain back-to-school purchases.

“This budget includes historic investments in our priorities. We’re putting more money into public education than ever before, making college even more affordable, caring for the truly needy, building a stronger infrastructure, rewarding work and cutting taxes to the lowest point in decades,” Walker said.

Some lawmakers are expressing concerns about the governor’s budget. A few oppose the tuition cut and others say there’s not enough money for road projects.

Their concerns will be the focus of public hearings and debate now through June, when a final vote on the budget is expected.

Lawmakers’ reactions to the governor’s budget plan:

I applaud Governor Walker for introducing a budget that continues to reduce the tax burden on the middle-class, significantly invests in K-12 education, and makes the government more accountable to taxpayers. “Every Wisconsinite deserves the opportunity to prosper. Whether it’s working in a family supporting career, starting a new business, reentering the workforce or raising a family, this budget provides reforms to help people on their path to success. “The 2017 budget is built on a foundation of responsible and honest budgeting that has been the hallmark of Republicans since 2010. Tough decisions have resulted in the flexibility to make investments to take care of our most vulnerable, increased educational opportunities and lower taxes for hardworking Wisconsinites. “Governor Walker’s address marks the first step in this year’s budget process. I’m excited to work with the citizens of the 19th Senate District and my colleagues in the State Capitol to continue making our state a great place to live, work and raise a family.” – State Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton)

This is an election budget from a Governor who apparently is realizing that his treatment of public education has been extremely unpopular and is now trying to get his approval ratings up heading into 2018. “It is good to see the Governor is finally admitting that his cuts to our public schools and universities was wrong for Wisconsin families people would do well to approach his promises with caution because he has made a lot of promises based on revenues the state may never see. “His budget also fails to address the need to fix our deteriorating roads and bridges or the growing gap between Wisconsin’s richest and poorest citizens and does nothing to help middle class families struggling with rising child care costs, student loan debt and retirement insecurity. “This budget is a trap for legislative Republicans who will be forced to reconcile his promises with a fiscal reality that does not support them.” – State Sen. Dave Hansen (D-Green Bay)

I am encouraged by the significant tax reform in this budget. As we have seen on the Ways and Means committee, now is the time for significant tax reform,” said Rep. Macco. “I was extremely excited to hear Governor Walker propose increases to the Be Great Graduate program that has worked so well in Brown County. I am eager to see this program expand statewide.” “The prudent leadership we continue to see from Governor Walker is evidence that our State is on the correct path maintaining the fiscal responsibility we have seen for the past 6 years,” said Rep. Macco. “As Governor Walker stated ‘we must invest our resources where they are most needed to help the citizens of Wisconsin.” “The work for Legislators starts now. We were just given a roughly 2,000 page document that looks promising, and we are now tasked with how to make it better for every Wisconsinite.” – State Rep. John Macco (R-Ledgeview)

This is a good budget proposal but a work in progress. I’m pleased with the governor’s recommendations to increase the funding of schools and Medicaid, provide tax cuts to Wisconsin families and eliminate unnecessary government regulations. I agree that we should strengthen the work requirements for public assistance programs and continue to lead on welfare reform in our country. But it’s disappointing Governor Walker has forgotten that a long-term solution for transportation is a priority, too. “Assembly Republicans offered up a budget framework to provide at least $300 million in tax relief with a corresponding increase in transportation revenues and reforms to begin addressing the long-term solvency in the transportation fund. This proposal meets the governor’s budget criteria and will be part of future budget discussions. “Moving forward, we will continue to do what’s right for Wisconsin by reducing the tax burden and responsibly funding the priorities in our state.” – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester)

It’s clear our reforms are working, especially in terms of developing our workforce and our educational goals,” Murphy said. “Investing in education at all levels and managing our fiscal picture responsibly puts us on track for great opportunities in the future.” “As we build on my college affordability package from last session, I look forward to working with the governor on keeping costs low for college students, helping students complete their credentials in a timely manner, and moving our economy forward.” – State Rep. Dave Murphy (R-Greenville)

Because of responsible fiscal management in the past our state is now better off. This proposal is an indication that Wisconsin is headed in the right direction. We can continue to cut taxes for hard-working Wisconsinites and invest in education, mental health, and workforce training. “In the Legislature, our role is to improve the budget proposal using public input. I look forward to reviewing the Governor’s recommendations, gathering input from my constituents, and working with my colleagues in the Legislature to improve on this proposal.” – State Rep. Mark Rohrkaste (R-Neenah)

We need a budget that works for every Wisconsinite—one that truly supports education, proposes a serious long-term solution to fix our flailing infrastructure, and will help create family-supporting jobs. What we don’t need is a continuation of the last six years where the governor’s priorities consistently put the state’s wealthiest citizens over working families. “The governor is putting forth budget proposals that are anemic attempts to address problems he has created, problems that have led to Wisconsinites feeling left behind by a rigged system and low approval ratings. Democrats will continue to push bold and creative ideas to revitalize our middle class, invest in local communities and public education, and ensure our roads and bridges are safe and reliable.” – Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha)