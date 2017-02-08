Wisconsin sheriffs training features anti-Black Lives Matter speaker

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – This week, the Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association are training in Green Bay. On Tuesday, a forensic criminologist and author led a daylong session called “The Truth Behind the Black Lives Matter Movement and the War On Police,” which is also the title of the book he authored.

The title of the session sparks controversy, and not everyone thinks he was an appropriate choice for a law enforcement training day.

“I’m teaching them how to speak out in opposition to Black Lives Matter, movements like that, and people like that,” Ron Martinelli told Action 2 News.

Martinelli says Black Lives Matter is based on fake facts, violence and false narratives against law enforcement. “It’s really a very radical and militant, Marxist-based movement that has designs of diminishing, de-funding, disenfranchising law enforcement and ruining the criminal justice system.”

A spokesperson for Black Lives United in Green Bay says her organization does consider themselves as part of the Black Lives Matter movement—along with thousands of other people across the state of Wisconsin who’ve held signs in protest and wear shirts bearing the title “Black Lives Matter.

Action 2 News’ Andrea Hay showed Robin Tinnon a log of her interview with Martinelli.

“I don’t think that this is progressive,” she responded.

“I don’t think the words that he mentioned were things that represent the way that my local law enforcement and I are moving forward in our community,” Tinnon said, “and the way that people are really uniting around each other because of the things that are going on in our country.”

The Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association that hired the author says he was booked after five officers were killed in Dallas last July.

“Our association understands that it’s certainly a hot topic nationwide,” said Sgt. R.J. Lurquin of the Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association. “There is animosity toward law enforcement and some of it is very justified, to be honest with you.”

Action 2 News reached out to several departments who sat in on Martinelli’s full-day lecture. Winnebago and Outagamie County sheriff’s offices did not attend.

A Shawano County deputy sheriff said he was interested in the things Martinelli said and purchased his book.

Brown County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Mike Jansen said it raised some awareness for different groups around the country—but said he has never seen protests in Northeast Wisconsin like the ones that were talked about in the session. He has a ‘take it with a grain of salt’ approach: ”I try to get a little of something about of any sort of training I go to,” said Jansen. “I don’t agree with it, I don’t accept it just immediately. You do have to do your research. There are different ideas that are too far right, and there are different ideas that are too far left.”

A brochure for the Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association Winter training says, “All speakers are sponsored by the Department of Justice;” however, spokesperson for the DOJ says the department gave a $10,000 grant that is not specifically for speakers.