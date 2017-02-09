Ashland Avenue construction starts Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Work starts Thursday on a busy street connecting Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, and De Pere.

A stretch of Ashland Avenue will be closed between Parkview and Hansen Roads for the duration of the project, which is expected to go until August.

Crews will be resurfacing a three mile stretch from 8th Street to Lombardi Avenue.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the $6 million project will make for a smoother, safer roadway for drivers.

Crews will also upgrade traffic signals.

They’ll close one intersection at a time and do the work in stages.

The DOT says it will announce intersection closures on the project’s website and social media so drivers can plan ahead.

Another big part of the project is replacing two bridges over Ashwaubenon Creek.

The DOT has been coordinating with local law enforcement and other officials to make sure it is finished in time for the Packers season.

“Ashland is one of the big routes, especially leaving Lambeau Field and getting back to 41, so it’s important, from the local officials’ perspective, to have that route open for traffic,” said Andy Fulcer, project manager.

The DOT says people will be able to access local businesses during the construction.

Drivers who use Ashland Avenue to travel to-and-from work will use alternative routes, including Holmgren Way, Broadway, and Oneida Street.

ASHLAND AVE PROJECT WEBSITE: http://projects.511wi.gov/32resurface/full-project-overview/