DNR issues water clarity update ahead of Sturgeon Spearing season

LAKE WINNEBAGO (WBAY) – Northeast Wisconsin is ready for the ritual that is Sturgeon Spearing season.

The 2017 season starts Saturday, Feb. 11 on Lake Winnebago and the upriver lakes.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Sturgeon Biologist Ryan Koenigs issued this water clarity update Thursday:

Our crew was out checking water clarity on Lake Winnebago yesterday and as anticipated clarity has changed since our last readings on January 30. The average readings have dropped about a foot over the last week and a half (average 9.4′ yesterday compared to 10.3′ on January 30), but there appears to be more consistency within the readings. For the most part better clarity is present along the east and north shores of Lake Winnebago, while poorer clarity is present off Oshkosh and to the south. It’s likely that the runoff coming into the lake at the mouth of the Fox River is clouding the water off Oshkosh, where runoff is having less impact to the east and further north.

We weren’t able to get up on the Upriver Lakes yesterday, but I’ve heard credible reports that clarity hasn’t changed much over the last week and a half, remaining at 4-5′ of visibility on average.”