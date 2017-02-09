Drugs found at Appleton jewelry store

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – An Appleton man is charged after police say he was getting caught with drugs at a jewelry store.

Michael Witzke is charged with two counts related to possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

According to police:

Last September, an officer spotted Witzke and a woman inside Knights Jewelry on East Wisconsin Avenue. One was holding a syringe.

After a search, investigators found various controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and some crystal meth, much of it in the basement of the store.

