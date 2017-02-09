Gov. Walker promotes education budget ideas at Fox Valley Tech

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) – Gov. Scott Walker promoted some of his education budget ideas he unveiled Wednesday afternoon in a stop at Fox Valley Technical College.

Gov. Walker toured Fox Valley Tech’s Public Safety Training center Thursday.

He believes this kind of training can help fill skilled jobs in Wisconsin.

“The technical colleges have done a phenomenal job of helping meet the needs of both our students and our employers,” said Gov. Walker.

His budget plan includes increasing grant funding, providing 5 million dollars for partnerships with local businesses, freezing tuition for tech college students and increasing state funding by $10 million to offset costs.

But both democrats and Fox Valley Tech’s President say it’s not nearly enough money and a tuition freeze is worrisome.

“If workforce is the priority, this isn’t the time to help shrink our resources of the system, we need those resources to do this job,” said Fox Valley Technical President Dr. Susan May.

“To see them really give the funding that was requested the full amount and also not have any sort of tuition freeze because the schools really need to be able address their needs and to charge what they have to to cover their costs,” said Rep. Amanda Stuck (D-Appleton).

Walker hopes to make funding for technical college based more on a school’s success of their students.

“But it really ties it into to making sure every campus is performing well, meets all the different metrics,” said Gov. Walker