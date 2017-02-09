Green Bay’s comeback falls Short against Northern Kentucky

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) – Trailing by as many as 18 points, Green Bay came back on Thursday night at BB&T Arena before falling two points short in a 69-67 defeat at Northern Kentucky. The Phoenix (15-10, 9-4 HL) had two possessions to tie or take the lead in the final minute against the Norse (16-9, 7-5 HL), but a pair of turnovers were the unlucky result.

Following a Charles Cooper emphatic dunk on a breakaway that brought the Phoenix deficit down to two at 69-67, Warren Jones forced the turnover and was fouled. The officials said Jones did not have possession and therefore was not awarded free throws. Green Bay then went inside to Kerem Kanter on that possession, but he was whistled for the travel after sliding his feet to get better position.

After Mason Faulkner missed a pair of free throws for NKU on the ensuing possession, Jones pushed the ball before handing it off to Khalil Small, who traveled when trying to gather control. The Norse inbounded the ball with 2 seconds remaining and the final horn sound.

Kanter led Green Bay with 23 points to tie his career high and 14 rebounds, notching his fifth double-double in his career that have all come this season. Kanter enjoyed a stretch where he scored nine-straight points for the Phoenix, helping get his team back in the game after trailing by 12 to start the second half.

Charles Cooper scored 14 points off the bench for the Phoenix, serving as the only other player for GB in double-figures. Khalil Small and Kameron Hankerson each added seven points of their own.

Northern Kentucky led by 18 points with 1:52 left in the first half, before Green Bay scored six-straight points to end the half. The two teams exchanged runs in the second half, with the Phoenix never getting closer than the two-point deficit it ended with.

The Norse was led by Cole Murray with 17 points on five made 3s. Three other players reached double figures, giving NKU its first-ever win over Green Bay in just the fourth all-time meeting.

Green Bay shot just 18.8 percent (3-for-16) from 3 and committed 16 turnovers.

The Phoenix will travel north to Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday evening when it visits Wright State. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT on Spectrum Sports and ESPN3.

View full box score and play by play here.

Press release courtesy of Green Bay athletics