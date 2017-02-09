High school scoreboard: Thursday, February 9

REBOOT - Action 2 Sports football HD 340x250 generic By Published: Updated:
Xavier's Hunter Plamann scores in a 77-63 win, Feb. 9 in Appleton.
Xavier's Hunter Plamann scores in a 77-63 win, Feb. 9 in Appleton.

Appleton, Wis. — The Xavier boy’s basketball team improved to 18-0 Thursday night after the Hawks defeated West De Pere 77-63. To view the highlights click the video.

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner.

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 73, Menominee Indian 51

Antigo 67, Tomahawk 51

Appleton West 80, Fond du Lac 72

Augusta 68, Melrose-Mindoro 59

Barneveld 69, Monticello 32

Beaver Dam 79, Oconomowoc 53

Belleville 56, Cambridge 46

Beloit Memorial 72, Janesville Craig 66

Big Foot 76, Brodhead 62

Black Hawk 74, Albany 49

Blair-Taylor 74, Gilmanton 49

Burlington 62, Waterford 50

Cameron 71, Black River Falls 37

Clinton 61, Palmyra-Eagle 52

Clintonville 74, Fox Valley Lutheran 68

Cochrane-Fountain City 73, Lincoln 54

East Troy 66, Jefferson 52

Edgewood 58, Fort Atkinson 44

Elk Mound 66, Boyceville 37

Elkhorn Area 72, Wilmot Union 67

Evansville 52, McFarland 44

Fennimore 74, Cuba City 46

Glenwood City 44, Mondovi 42

Grand Rapids, Minn. 59, Superior 54

Highland 64, Cassville 34

Hortonville 78, Appleton North 62

Independence 64, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 58

Kaukauna 74, Appleton East 53

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Kewaskum 46

Kimberly 70, Oshkosh West 66

La Farge 82, Royall 81, OT

Lake Mills 65, Poynette 42

Lakeland 69, Mosinee 66

Lakeside Lutheran 62, Columbus 56

Madison East 85, Madison West 71

Madison La Follette 87, Verona Area 72

Marinette 81, Oconto Falls 34

Marshall 65, Waterloo 56

Medford Area 58, Rhinelander 47

Mineral Point 91, Riverdale 48

New Glarus 69, Wisconsin Heights 60

New Holstein 66, Brillion 49

New London 67, Menasha 58

New Richmond 52, Baldwin-Woodville 29

Osceola 39, Amery 36

Oshkosh North 62, Neenah 49

Owen-Withee 58, Greenwood 36

Phillips 74, Phelps 53

Plymouth 86, Berlin 58

Rosholt 91, Tri-County 60

Saint Croix Central 70, Ellsworth 65

Sheboygan Falls 65, Chilton 50

Shiocton 77, Iola-Scandinavia 57

Spring Valley 68, Colfax 44

St. Marys Springs 73, Lomira 47

Sun Prairie 65, Madison Memorial 54

Turner 93, Parkview 44

Two Rivers 61, Kiel 45

Union Grove 61, Delavan-Darien 52

Valders 50, Roncalli 41

Watertown Luther Prep 61, Lodi 52

Waupun 69, Winneconne 51

West Bend East 57, Hartford Union 55

Wild Rose 55, Port Edwards 35

Wisconsin Lutheran 47, West Bend West 35

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 28

Xavier 77, West De Pere 63

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Altoona 62, Osseo-Fairchild 40

Amherst 63, Weyauwega-Fremont 29

Arcadia 67, Black River Falls 43

Bangor 70, Hillsboro 53

Bowler 43, Marion 38, OT

Brookwood 63, Royall 35

Central Wisconsin Christian 42, Markesan 22

Crivitz 53, Coleman 39

DeForest 43, Mount Horeb 42

Edgewood 74, Baraboo 47

Fall Creek 68, Stanley-Boyd 45

Flambeau 77, Birchwood 21

Fox Valley Lutheran 48, Denmark 30

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51, West Salem 39

Gibraltar 71, Sevastopol 30

Gresham Community 51, Menominee Indian 42

Horicon 63, Johnson Creek 26

Hurley 47, Solon Springs 38

Kohler 68, St. Mary Catholic 51

La Farge 58, North Crawford 43

Laona-Wabeno 48, Florence 30

Loyal 71, Columbus Catholic 44

Luck 49, Siren 39

Marathon 59, Assumption 39

Milton 68, Oregon 61

Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 68, Milwaukee Madison 38

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 52, Milwaukee North 51

Milwaukee Golda Meir 72, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 68

Milwaukee Hamilton 61, Milwaukee Marshall 40

Mishicot 58, Hilbert 24

Monroe 65, Monona Grove 37

Montello 59, Cambria-Friesland 55

Necedah 40, Cashton 25

Neillsville 64, Granton 7

New London 60, Menasha 28

Newman Catholic 33, Auburndale 25

Notre Dame 58, Ashwaubenon 34

Osceola 63, Grantsburg 52

Ozaukee 44, Sheboygan Lutheran 31

Portage 54, Waunakee 29

Prentice 74, Edgar 44

Proctor, Minn. 42, Ashland 33

Racine Horlick 64, Racine Lutheran 61

Random Lake 54, Cedar Grove-Belgium 43

Reedsburg Area 59, Sauk Prairie 56

Rib Lake 43, Athens 17

Rio 56, Williams Bay 34

Seneca 77, Weston 23

Spring Valley 43, Mondovi 29

Stoughton 59, Fort Atkinson 29

Turtle Lake 47, Prairie Farm 44

Viroqua 48, Luther 36

Wausaukee 57, Gillett 49

Wauzeka-Steuben 50, Kickapoo 47

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 53, Rhinelander 35

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 41, Iola-Scandinavia 29

Wrightstown 73, Marinette 21

BOY’S HOCKEY

Antigo 6, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 0

Arrowhead 9, Sheboygan 0

Beaver Dam 3, Germantown 1

Eau Claire Memorial 9, Menomonie 1

Eau Claire North 7, River Falls 3

Fond du Lac Springs 7, De Pere/West De Pere 1

Janesville 4, Sun Prairie 3

Northland Pines 4, Medford Area 3

Sauk Prairie 2, Waunakee 0

Stevens Point 11, D.C. Everest 1

University School of Milwaukee 4, Kenosha 2

GIRL’S HOCKEY

Central Wisconsin 6, Point-Rapids 0

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 10, Chippewa Falls 1

Northland Pines 11, Medford Area 0

Sun Prairie 2, Onalaska 1

Waupaca/Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/ Manawa 8, Beaver Dam 3

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s