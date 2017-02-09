High school scoreboard: Thursday, February 9

Appleton, Wis. — The Xavier boy’s basketball team improved to 18-0 Thursday night after the Hawks defeated West De Pere 77-63. To view the highlights click the video.
Scores are listed alphabetically by winner.
BOY’S BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 73, Menominee Indian 51
Antigo 67, Tomahawk 51
Appleton West 80, Fond du Lac 72
Augusta 68, Melrose-Mindoro 59
Barneveld 69, Monticello 32
Beaver Dam 79, Oconomowoc 53
Belleville 56, Cambridge 46
Beloit Memorial 72, Janesville Craig 66
Big Foot 76, Brodhead 62
Black Hawk 74, Albany 49
Blair-Taylor 74, Gilmanton 49
Burlington 62, Waterford 50
Cameron 71, Black River Falls 37
Clinton 61, Palmyra-Eagle 52
Clintonville 74, Fox Valley Lutheran 68
Cochrane-Fountain City 73, Lincoln 54
East Troy 66, Jefferson 52
Edgewood 58, Fort Atkinson 44
Elk Mound 66, Boyceville 37
Elkhorn Area 72, Wilmot Union 67
Evansville 52, McFarland 44
Fennimore 74, Cuba City 46
Glenwood City 44, Mondovi 42
Grand Rapids, Minn. 59, Superior 54
Highland 64, Cassville 34
Hortonville 78, Appleton North 62
Independence 64, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 58
Kaukauna 74, Appleton East 53
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Kewaskum 46
Kimberly 70, Oshkosh West 66
La Farge 82, Royall 81, OT
Lake Mills 65, Poynette 42
Lakeland 69, Mosinee 66
Lakeside Lutheran 62, Columbus 56
Madison East 85, Madison West 71
Madison La Follette 87, Verona Area 72
Marinette 81, Oconto Falls 34
Marshall 65, Waterloo 56
Medford Area 58, Rhinelander 47
Mineral Point 91, Riverdale 48
New Glarus 69, Wisconsin Heights 60
New Holstein 66, Brillion 49
New London 67, Menasha 58
New Richmond 52, Baldwin-Woodville 29
Osceola 39, Amery 36
Oshkosh North 62, Neenah 49
Owen-Withee 58, Greenwood 36
Phillips 74, Phelps 53
Plymouth 86, Berlin 58
Rosholt 91, Tri-County 60
Saint Croix Central 70, Ellsworth 65
Sheboygan Falls 65, Chilton 50
Shiocton 77, Iola-Scandinavia 57
Spring Valley 68, Colfax 44
St. Marys Springs 73, Lomira 47
Sun Prairie 65, Madison Memorial 54
Turner 93, Parkview 44
Two Rivers 61, Kiel 45
Union Grove 61, Delavan-Darien 52
Valders 50, Roncalli 41
Watertown Luther Prep 61, Lodi 52
Waupun 69, Winneconne 51
West Bend East 57, Hartford Union 55
Wild Rose 55, Port Edwards 35
Wisconsin Lutheran 47, West Bend West 35
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 28
Xavier 77, West De Pere 63
Altoona 62, Osseo-Fairchild 40
Amherst 63, Weyauwega-Fremont 29
Arcadia 67, Black River Falls 43
Bangor 70, Hillsboro 53
Bowler 43, Marion 38, OT
Brookwood 63, Royall 35
Central Wisconsin Christian 42, Markesan 22
Crivitz 53, Coleman 39
DeForest 43, Mount Horeb 42
Edgewood 74, Baraboo 47
Fall Creek 68, Stanley-Boyd 45
Flambeau 77, Birchwood 21
Fox Valley Lutheran 48, Denmark 30
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51, West Salem 39
Gibraltar 71, Sevastopol 30
Gresham Community 51, Menominee Indian 42
Horicon 63, Johnson Creek 26
Hurley 47, Solon Springs 38
Kohler 68, St. Mary Catholic 51
La Farge 58, North Crawford 43
Laona-Wabeno 48, Florence 30
Loyal 71, Columbus Catholic 44
Luck 49, Siren 39
Marathon 59, Assumption 39
Milton 68, Oregon 61
Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 68, Milwaukee Madison 38
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 52, Milwaukee North 51
Milwaukee Golda Meir 72, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 68
Milwaukee Hamilton 61, Milwaukee Marshall 40
Mishicot 58, Hilbert 24
Monroe 65, Monona Grove 37
Montello 59, Cambria-Friesland 55
Necedah 40, Cashton 25
Neillsville 64, Granton 7
New London 60, Menasha 28
Newman Catholic 33, Auburndale 25
Notre Dame 58, Ashwaubenon 34
Osceola 63, Grantsburg 52
Ozaukee 44, Sheboygan Lutheran 31
Portage 54, Waunakee 29
Prentice 74, Edgar 44
Proctor, Minn. 42, Ashland 33
Racine Horlick 64, Racine Lutheran 61
Random Lake 54, Cedar Grove-Belgium 43
Reedsburg Area 59, Sauk Prairie 56
Rib Lake 43, Athens 17
Rio 56, Williams Bay 34
Seneca 77, Weston 23
Spring Valley 43, Mondovi 29
Stoughton 59, Fort Atkinson 29
Turtle Lake 47, Prairie Farm 44
Viroqua 48, Luther 36
Wausaukee 57, Gillett 49
Wauzeka-Steuben 50, Kickapoo 47
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 53, Rhinelander 35
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 41, Iola-Scandinavia 29
Wrightstown 73, Marinette 21
BOY’S HOCKEY
Antigo 6, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 0
Arrowhead 9, Sheboygan 0
Beaver Dam 3, Germantown 1
Eau Claire Memorial 9, Menomonie 1
Eau Claire North 7, River Falls 3
Fond du Lac Springs 7, De Pere/West De Pere 1
Janesville 4, Sun Prairie 3
Northland Pines 4, Medford Area 3
Sauk Prairie 2, Waunakee 0
Stevens Point 11, D.C. Everest 1
University School of Milwaukee 4, Kenosha 2
GIRL’S HOCKEY
Central Wisconsin 6, Point-Rapids 0
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 10, Chippewa Falls 1
Northland Pines 11, Medford Area 0
Sun Prairie 2, Onalaska 1
Waupaca/Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/ Manawa 8, Beaver Dam 3