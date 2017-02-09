What high school freshmen are learning could save you thousands of dollars

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – It’s easier than ever to find your credit score–an important number that could save you thousands of dollars over time.

That’s why high school freshmen in Ashwaubenon are learning a lesson about building good credit as a requirement for graduation.

Students in Mr. Lotto’s Career and Financial Planning Class live and work in a virtual world via an online personal finance program.

“Basically trying to survive, ’cause you’re on your own,” says student Torrey Heitzkey.

They’re learning important lessons about managing money.

“I teach them about interest, because if you don’t understand interest and how it’s calculated, then you don’t understand money,” says teacher Paul Lotto.

Student Heather Martin says, “We did a reality check at the beginning of the year to learn to figure out how much money we need to support the kind of lifestyle we wanted.”

They learn about something they don’t have yet: a credit score.

“I don’t necessarily think most people understand their credit score,” says Mr. Lotto. “I’ll still have many adults ask, ‘Well, what does that number mean?'”

Credit scores range from 300 to 850. 780 and above is considered “excellent.”

“It’s super important to keep that number as high as possible,” says Mr. Lotto.

To do that, consumers must understand what determines a credit score.

“The number one thing that affects your score. Thirty-five percent of your score is your payment history, so making sure you pay your bills on time,” says Mr. Lotto.

Thirty percent of a credit score is based on the amount owed, how many accounts have balances.

Fifteen percent is the length of credit history. If you’ve been managing credit a short time, you don’t want to rapidly open new accounts. That can make you look risky.

Ten percent of your score is new credit. Taking up all the credit card offers in the mail can hurt your score.

Ten percent is type of credit–having a mix of cards, retail accounts, and loans.

“This number shows your history with how good you are at paying off debt. It’s a number that tells a person, no matter who you are, how good your promise is,” says Mr. Lotto. “It equates to thousands and thousands of dollars being saved over the course of your lifetime. Tens of thousands of dollars saved simply by having good credit.”

Repairing bad credit can take years, so it is important young people get a jump start on understanding money management.

“I talk to my family about this class, and they said it’s a really useful class, because when they got out of high school they didn’t know anything about these things, and their parents didn’t either,” said student Torrey Heitzkey. “Now you’re growing up in this environment. It’s really important. Because when you get out of college, and you’re going to get a job, it will really help you with budgeting, keeping money and being able to spend it wisely.”

Torrey says, “Mr. Lotto taught us if I start saving now, it’ll really pay off in the future.”

These students are working for a higher score in this virtual game of life. The real world will be their real test.

CREDIT SCORE RESOURCES:

What is a credit score?: https://www.equifax.com/personal/education/credit/score/what-is-a-credit-score

Guide to your credit score range: https://www.creditsesame.com/blog/credit/credit-score-range-for-experian-transunion-equifax/

Experian Credit Score Check: http://www.experian.com/

TransUnion Credit Score Check: https://www.transunion.com/

Equifax Credit Score Check: https://www.equifax.com/personal/