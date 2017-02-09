Jabari Parker tears ACL again, out for 12 months

Milwaukee, Wis. (WBAY) — The Milwaukee Bucks announced today that Bucks forward Jabari Parker underwent an MRI this morning that revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee. Parker will undergo surgery to repair the injury and will miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season. The recovery and rehabilitation period is estimated at 12 months. Parker suffered a left knee injury during the third quarter of last night’s game vs. Miami at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

In 51 games (50 starts) this season, Parker averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.9 minutes per game. He scored in double figures 47 times, including 20-plus points in 28 games.

Parker, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2014 NBA draft tore ACL in his left knee in Phoenix December 15 of 2014 and then had surgery in Jan. ’15.