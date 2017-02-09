Lindstrom leads Green Bay past Cleveland State

GREEN BAY, Wis. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) – The Green Bay women’s basketball team bounced back with a dominant 79-60 victory over Cleveland State on Thursday night at the Kress Events Center. Jessica Lindstrom led all scorers with 24 points on the evening and added 10 rebounds to notch her 11th double-double of the season.

Green Bay (20-4, 11-2) was even with Cleveland State (12-12, 7-6) at the conclusion of the first quarter, as the Vikings shot 60% (9-15) to open the game and match the Phoenix total of 21 points. Ashanti Abshaw scored 10 points in the first quarter for the Vikings on a 4-of-5 shooting clip.

The Phoenix opened the second quarter on a 15-5 run to take a 36-21 lead after baskets from Jen Wellnitz, Jessica Lindstrom and Frankie Wurtz. Lindstrom had eight of Green Bay’s points in the run on a layup and two three-pointers.

In the final quarter of play, the Phoenix put the game away with a 15-0 run over 3 minutes, 26 seconds beginning at the 6:45 mark with a Jen Wellnitz’ jumper. Green Bay went on to win by a 79-60 margin to claim its 20th win of the season and secure its 18th-consecutive season with a 20-plus wins.

Lindstrom scored 24 points on an 8-of-15 effort from the field combined with a 4-of-10 clip from beyond the arc in 38 minutes. Kraker scored 19 points on a very efficient 7-of-10 performance and buried five triples in 22 minutes.

Wellnitz scored 10 points and tied her career high with nine assists, set earlier this season against Wisconsin, finishing just one shy of recording the first double-double of her career. Allie LeClaire scored 10 points, grabbed two rebounds and tallied two assists in 32 minutes.

Green Bay will continue its home stand with its annual PinkZone game on Saturday against Youngstown State at 1 p.m. The game will also be Green Bay’s Senior, Alumni and Parents’ Day.

Release courtesy of Green Bay Athletics