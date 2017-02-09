Multiple departments battle Sheboygan County barn fire

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Firefighters from multiple crews battled a barn fire in Sheboygan County early Thursday morning.

At 3:11 a.m., the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of flames and smoke on Smies Road, west of State Highway 32, in the Town of Holland.

The first deputy who arrived at the scene reported multiple buildings on fire and cattle running from the barn.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says there are no reports of injuries.

Mutual aid from Oostburg, the Town of Sheboygan Falls, Belgium, Random Lake, City of Sheboygan Falls, Town of Wilson, Adell, Silver Creek, Waldo, Cedar Grove, Sheboygan, and Sheboygan County helped in the effort.