Oshkosh leaders consider changes to rental inspections as judge weighs ruling

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – The Oshkosh city council is expected to vote next week on changes to its rental inspection ordinance.

That ordinance allows the city to inspect all rental properties — at the landlord’s expense — for housing violations.

It’s also the focus of a federal lawsuit.

The attorney representing a group of landlords in the city claims the ordinance violates a tenant’s Fourth Amendment right against unnecessary searches.

However, the city has said the ordinance would help find code violations that pose a danger to tenants and force landlords to fix them.

In a draft released Thursday and obtained by Action 2 News, new wording for the ordinance states the city would need consent from an adult tenant of an occupied dwelling at the time of the inspection. If the property is unoccupied, it would need the consent of the owner.

Attorneys in federal court Wednesday pointed out that the wording of the ordinance the council passed last year left consent open for interpretation. They said without consent, the city would need a warrant to enter the property.

The council has the option to approve this draft or make additional changes. A vote could come next Tuesday, February 14.

The federal judge who heard the case said he would issue a ruling by next Wednesday, February 15, the day the ordinance is scheduled to go into effect.