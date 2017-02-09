Owl hops on Minnesota officer’s squad

DULUTH, Minn. (WBAY) – A Minnesota police officer’s a brush with nature turned out to be a real hoot.

On Feb. 7, Duluth Police Officer Rob Hurst tweeted a photo of an owl on the hood of a squad car.

The Duluth News Tribune reports that another officer, Richard LeDoux, was on patrol when someone flagged him down to report an injured owl.

As LeDoux pulled up to the area, the owl hopped on to his squad. He grabbed his camera and snapped a photo.

The barred owl flew away without issue.

FULL STORY: http://www.duluthnewstribune.com/news/4214563-owl-lands-duluth-squad-car

This owl flew onto the hood of a squad car, after the officer was flagged down to check on it in the road. Happy to report it flew away! pic.twitter.com/Brmjnpyxmx — K-9 Officer Hurst (@DuluthPD_S18) February 8, 2017