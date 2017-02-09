Papers, keys, and DNA help police solve Green Bay armed robberies

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A criminal complaint reveals how police tracked down a pair of suspects in a rash of armed robberies and vehicle thefts in the Green Bay area.

Action 2 News obtained a criminal complaint filed against Jose Roman-Zayas, who was charged Tuesday with three counts of armed robbery and four counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The complaint named the other suspect as Joshua Stutleen. He has not been charged in connection to the robberies or vehicle thefts.

During the spate, six businesses were robbed at knifepoint. Police say they were able to track down the two men due to evidence they left behind.

TIMELINE

Oct. 6 armed robbery of Pit Row Shell, University Ave., Green Bay

–Investigators watched the surveillance footage got a description of a suspect. The next day, police received a call about a knife found in an apartment complex dumpster near the scene. Officers found the knife and clothing in the dumpster. The items were sent to Wisconsin State Crime Lab for DNA analysis. The DNA matched Joshua Stutleen.

Oct. 12 armed robbery of La Guadalupana, East Mason St., Green Bay

–The robbery was captured on the store’s surveillance video. $5,955 in cash taken, including $2000 in cash from ticket sales for an event at Riverside Ballroom.

Officers found a vehicle that matched the description of the car used in the robbery. Near the passenger side door was a document with Joshua Stutleen’s name on it. Inside the car was a court hearing document with Stutleen’s name on it.

Oct. 24 armed robbery of University Shell, Green Bay

–Officers found a vehicle matching the description of the car used in this robbery. Inside the vehicle, police found a set of keys that had retail rewards cards. Police found out those cards belonged to Roman-Zayas’ girlfriend. She told police that he was the only person who would have had access to her keys while she was in county jail. She also identified Roman-Zayas from two surveillance images.

Oct. 25 armed robbery of Fantasies Lingerie, Velp Ave., Howard

–Officers found a Camillus Titanium knife near the scene. Investigators learned that this type of knife is sold at Walmart. They obtained surveillance video from a Green Bay Walmart store that shows Stutleen stealing a knife, and Roman-Zayas is also in the video. Investigators say Stutleen is the same person in the video of the Fantasies Lingerie robbery.

Oct. 31 armed robbery of Pick N Roll BP, Main St., Green Bay

Nov. 12 armed robbery of La Laguna/El Local, East Mason St., Green Bay

Roman-Zayas was arrested on Nov. 17. He denied taking part in the actual robberies. He did admit to stealing cars that were used during the crimes.

Roman-Zayas is being held on a $50,000 cash bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 7.