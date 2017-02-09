Ready, Set, Make a Wish and Bowl

Bowling at Super Bowl event

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – People laced up their bowling shoes in Appleton for a good cause.

Romenesko Developments teamed up with Make-a-Wish Wisconsin for the third annual Strikes for Charity event Thursday afternoon at Super Bowl in Appleton.

All the funds raised will help grant the wishes of local children battling life-threatening conditions, like 9-year-old Cecilia from Neenah who’s getting her wish to go on a Disney cruise.

“The 35,000, one hundred percent of that goes to them, and I pay for all the cost, and we probably have 100 manhours in the back setting this all up,” organizer Carl Romenesko said.

Over the past two years the event raised nearly $50,000 for Harbor House domestic abuse programs.

This year they hope to raise that much for Make-a-Wish.

