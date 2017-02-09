Rep. Gallagher tours Marinette Marine

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) – Newly-elected U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher returned to Northeast Wisconsin on business to tour Marinette Marine’s shipyard with some of his fellow Congressmen.

Gallagher was recently named to the House Armed Services Committee. That committee helps decide what type of legislation should be in place when it comes to the Department of Defense, including the Army, Navy, Air Force and national security.

One of the subcommittees, the Sea Power and Protection Forces Subcommittee, is working on reversing the decline of the naval battle fleet.

The chair of that subcommittee, Rep. Rob Wittman, came to Marinette on Thursday because the shipyard plays a vital role in helping rebuild the fleet by making Littoral Combat Ships.

Thirteen are under contract at Marinette Marine. Four have been delivered and nine others are in various phases of planning and construction.

These warships are designed to be quick and operate in shallow waters. They’re also meant to be very versatile so they can be deployed on many different naval missions.

But they’ve also come under scrutiny in recent years with cost overruns, engine problems and even breakdowns while at sea.

The Congressmen are touring the LCS production line, and we’ll take a closer look at the tour on Action 2 News at Ten.