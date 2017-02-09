Retirement over coffee: local students learn importance of saving

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Some millennials are choosing lattes over saving for retirement. A survey of 1900 millennials published in the Acorns Money Matters report shows nearly 42 percent said they spent more money on coffee than they did on investing in retirement.

So when should young people start learning about management money and credit?

At Ashwaubenon High School, it’s a requirement for graduation. New this year, all freshman are required to take a Career and Financial Planning class.

The students work in a virtual world, saving and spending; getting a job; and renting an apartment.

Target 2 Consumer Alert visited the class to see what students are learning about being a smart saver and building credit.

“I talk to my family about this class,and they said it’s a really useful class, because when they got out of high school they didn’t know anything about these things, and their parents didn’t either. Now you’re growing up in this environment it’s really important,” said student Torrey Heitzkey. “Because when you get out of college, and you’re going to get a job, it will really help you with budgeting, keeping money and being able to spend it wisely.”

Teacher Paul Lotto says, “I don’t necessarily think most people understand their credit score. I’ll still have many adults ask, ‘well, what does that number mean?’

“It equates to thousands and thousands of dollars being saved over the course of your lifetime. Tens of thousands of dollars saved simply by having good credit.”

