State, federal officials warn lawmakers of meth epidemic amid concerns for children

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Our state’s meth problem is worse than the opioid epidemic in some parts of Wisconsin.

That bold statement came from Attorney General Brad Schimel Wednesday during a hearing before lawmakers in Madison.

It’s the beginning of what may be a big shift of attention on methamphetamine, from state and federal drug agents, in the coming months.

The Department of Justice says new funding is coming to the meth fight.

It’s pictures of a nursery and other rooms in a home where children appear to live that are likely to invoke anger and sadness.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Bell, from DEA Milwaukee, shared the photos during an informational hearing before the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety and Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety.

“In the photo to the right you see a crib, on the dresser, you see what’s probably finished methamphetamine because you see a scale there,” explains Bell.

“In the lower left picture, you actually see a baby in the crib with substances hidden under the mattress.”

Schimel, along with agents from the FBI, DEA and the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation spent two and a half hours testifying before lawmakers, sharing their biggest worries about the explosion of meth.

“We’re also finding with users that smoke methamphetamine, that residue goes throughout their residences. And especially if they have children, that sticks to carpets, toys, furniture,” says FBI Special Agent in Charge Justin Tolomeo.

“So you’re seeing an uptick in children that are showing meth use.”

“Human services agencies in the state are reporting that in the meth-affected counties, they’ve seen dramatic increases of out-of-home placements of children due to neglect and abuse driven by meth abuse by a parent,” says Schimel.

While Action 2 News has been reporting on the surge in meth in this area for nearly two years, one question always comes up. Why meth? Especially seeing the physical consequences of using it.

Treatment providers told lawmakers, based on what addicts tell hem, some users turn to meth to lose weight or have more energy to get things done.

“There’s actually, in some areas, where drug dealers are getting free samples. They’re using heroin. They’re using opioids. Well here’s some meth, too” says Sheila Weix, Director of Substance Abuse Services for Family Health Center, Marshfield Clinic.

In response, Schimel says Wisconsin was just awarded a $1.5 Million dollar federal grant from the 2016 Cops Anti-Methamphetamine Initiative Task Force Program. He says Wisconsin’s grant is the largest in the country, and will be used to pay for officer overtime and equipment used in meth-lab related investigations.

Schimel also says there is money in the governor’s proposed budget for an educational campaign on meth, similar to current ones on opioids.

But half the battle is helping those currently addicted.

“We need to develop system where when people need treatment, they can get in. Right now, that doesn’t exist,” says Weix.

Lawmakers say they will look into ways to address these concerns in the coming months.