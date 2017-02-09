Sturgeon Bay heads to court over proposed hotel

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — Those who support and are against building a hotel along the waterfront in downtown Sturgeon Bay faced off in court Tuesday.

The Friends of Sturgeon Bay Public Waterfront group is suing the city.

The debate over building a hotel on the downtown’s west waterfront between the Michigan Street and Oregon Street bridges has been going on for years.

“The resistance originally was to have a hotel of any kind in that particular location, which is really the crown jewel of downtown,” said Hans Christian, Friends of Sturgeon Bay Public Waterfront.

The group now believes it is more than that.

It said the six acres of land the city wants to sell is protected under the Wisconsin State constitution and the city cannot sell it to a private developer in order to build the hotel.

“There’s been dispute over what can be built and where,” Sturgeon Bay Alderman Will Gregory said.

“The issue in this court is to determine whether this parcel can even be sold,” Christian said.

The courtroom listened to testimony for hours Thursday and will resume again Friday.

“It is a process that has been held up for way too long and hopefully we get a resolution pretty soon,” Gregory said.

Friends of Sturgeon Bay Public Waterfront said it is not against development, but said a public space such as a farmers market or splash pad, rather than a five-story hotel, would also help the city’s economy.