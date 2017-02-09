Sturgeon spearers check the water on Lake Winnebago

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) – Sturgeon spearers are marking their spots ahead of the harvest this weekend. The Department of Natural Resources says conditions are shaping up to be just as they were at the start of last season.

It doesn’t take long after cutting through the ice before shanties are ready to go.

Stephen Zblewski has done this plenty of times before and knows how important clear water is to a good harvest.

“Sturgeon are primarily, go on the bottom, so you have to hope that they’ll come up to your decoy, which isn’t as often. The farther down you can see, the better chance you have.”

Water clarity hasn’t changed a whole lot from last week. The DNR says on average you can see 9 1/2 feet down on Lake Winnebago.

“There’s a lot of areas out there that has clarity of 10 feet or better that people can fish in, but, yeah, if you’re looking to get off of Oshkosh or down south it’s going to be poorer water clarity than you would like to see,” DNR fisheries biologist Ryan Koenigs said.

That’s not much different from last year, which was a slow one for Chris Barter of Omro.

“Last year was rough. We speared the whole season, never really got on the fish but moved all over the place. Gave it a good try. Couldn’t see good most places,” Barter said.

“It’s a little cloudy, so I guess you kind of got to be, you know, on point to where you want to poke the fish and stuff like that. It wasn’t like it was a couple years ago where it was crystal clear and you know exactly where that spearhead is going,” Andy Fenner-Koepp from Fremont said.

Water clarity is as bad as four feet in some spots, and 9 to 12 feet in the best areas. The DNR says eastern and northern parts of Lake Winnebago are much clearer than the rest of the lake.

“Water clarity is the biggest predictor of spearing success, so with average clarity of about 9 1/2 feet we’re expecting that we’re probably going to have a longer season,” Koenigs said.

“It’s all luck. Just got to hope and pray,” Zblewski said.