Trial scheduled for teen accused in threats that closed Oshkosh high schools

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – A trial is set for one of three teenagers charged with threatening two Oshkosh high schools.

Andrew Monroe, 18, will face a jury in April on two felony charges of making terrorist threats.

Dylan Bird, 17, and another boy, 15, are also facing charges. The younger student hasn’t been identified because of his age.

According to a criminal complaint, Monroe and two other teens made threatening phone calls to 911 in Waupaca County on January 10 and 11 after talking about not wanting to go to school.

Because of the threats, classes at both Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West high schools were canceled on January 12, and other schools kept students inside for recess.

Investigators say Bird later admitted to placing the first call and told them the 15-year-old made the second call.