Waupaca man arrested with 9,000 images of child pornography

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A year-long investigation of a child pornography case led to the arrest Wednesday of a 68-year-old Waupaca man.

The sheriff’s office says it began investigating Roy Sheraden in January 2016 and seized several computer-related items from his home on Holmlane Road with a search warrant in February last year.

The state’s Division of Criminal Investigation’s digital forensic unit went through almost 8 terabytes of files, and found about 9,000 images it believes contains child pornography. Investigators didn’t say how many files they searched. Eight terabytes would be enough to store approximately 2.4 million photographs, according to a University of Oregon academic director.

Sheraden moved in the past year and was arrested Wednesday at his apartment on Stone Ridge Road.

The sheriff’s office says he was in the Waupaca County Jail Thursday afternoon on a $10,000 bond.

He’s due back in court on February 14 for his initial appearance.