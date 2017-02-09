Wisconsin GOP renews push to ban fetal tissue research

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republican state lawmakers are renewing their push to ban research on aborted fetal tissue in Wisconsin.

Three Republican lawmakers circulated a bill Tuesday for co-sponsorship that would prohibit the sale and research of fetal tissue starting in 2018. A similar proposal was introduced in 2015, but Republicans could not overcome opposition from University of Wisconsin researchers and the state’s business community.

They were concerned that the ban would stall promising research involving fetal tissue cells and hurt the state’s economy.

The latest proposal comes from Sen. Alberta Darling, co-chair of the Legislature’s budget committee. It would make violating the ban punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to nine months in prison.

Darling says in a memo to lawmakers that her goal is to ensure there’s no financial incentive to abortion.

