Woman charged in Oconto County crash that killed 3, including her husband

OCONTO, Wis. (AP) – An 84-year-old woman accused of causing a car accident that killed her husband and two friends in Oconto County has been charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that Thelma R. “Dolly” Yashinsky was also charged with two counts related to the injury of the other driver and his nine-year-old daughter who were hurt in the crash on Oct. 24, 2015.

Yashinsky’s lawyer says charging his client is “outrageous and cruel.”

Court documents say Yashinsky was driving northbound near Oconto Falls when she drove past a stop sign and collided with a westbound SUV.

Yashinsky’s husband, 91-year-old Edward Yashinsky, and two women, 96-year-old Leora Raisler and 89-year-old Grace Hyland, were killed in the accident.