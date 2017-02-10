Clinton-Dix: I’ll never throw people under the bus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is firing back at reports that one of his Instagram posts took a shot at Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers.

The post, which praised recently released teammate Sam Shields, raised some eyebrows for this line:

“Thank you for lining up and playing whatever Dom capers called rather (sic) WE liked it or not,” reads the post on the _ha21 Instagram.

Clinton-Dix shot back on Twitter, saying he’d never throw anyone under the bus, and “ain’t no sneak dissin wit me.”

Dom capers play calling is Good enough We have to get the Play executed as a Defense this a business Im all in Wit Dom so miss me with that. — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 10, 2017

All Bull 💩 about Dom. It was more for my teammates (coworkers) that complain about the play calling. Instead of just playing the call. — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 10, 2017

Ppl who don't know a lick about football just watch the game and shut the hell up. Ain't no sneak dissin wit me. — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 10, 2017

I'll never throw ppl under the bus I want everybody to get they crumbs in this game including coaches I ride with my entire Organization. 🧀 — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 10, 2017

Including Ramondo who makes them fire ahh chicken quesadilla in the cafeteria in Green Bay.😋 — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 10, 2017

Just chill. ❄️ — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 10, 2017

God100. ✌🏾 — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 10, 2017

ESPN Milwaukee’s Jason Wilde, also a Cover 2 contributer, asked fans to weigh in on the topic on Twitter. Opinions varied.

On @WildeAndTausch: What do you make of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's mention of Dom Capers in his ode to his friend Sam Shields on Instagram? pic.twitter.com/9wcBpjUyrm — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) February 10, 2017

“That Sam was a pro and followed the coach’s gameplan even if they did’t agree with it,” tweeted Derek De Groot.

“Way overblown. That’s what you do in football. You run the play coach gives you, whether you like it or not,” tweeted Andy Nelson.

“Not the smartest thing to say on social media,” tweeted Chad Toporski.

Shields, a seven-year veteran of the Packers, was released earlier this week.

Shields was placed on injured reserve last October after suffering a concussion. He was later ruled out for the season.

He had one season left on a 4-year, $39 million contract he signed in 2014.

Shields was part of the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV championship team, and named to the 2014 Pro Bowl Team.