Clinton-Dix: I’ll never throw people under the bus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is firing back at reports that one of his Instagram posts took a shot at Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers.
The post, which praised recently released teammate Sam Shields, raised some eyebrows for this line:
“Thank you for lining up and playing whatever Dom capers called rather (sic) WE liked it or not,” reads the post on the _ha21 Instagram.
Clinton-Dix shot back on Twitter, saying he’d never throw anyone under the bus, and “ain’t no sneak dissin wit me.”
ESPN Milwaukee’s Jason Wilde, also a Cover 2 contributer, asked fans to weigh in on the topic on Twitter. Opinions varied.
“That Sam was a pro and followed the coach’s gameplan even if they did’t agree with it,” tweeted Derek De Groot.
“Way overblown. That’s what you do in football. You run the play coach gives you, whether you like it or not,” tweeted Andy Nelson.
“Not the smartest thing to say on social media,” tweeted Chad Toporski.
Shields, a seven-year veteran of the Packers, was released earlier this week.
Shields was placed on injured reserve last October after suffering a concussion. He was later ruled out for the season.
He had one season left on a 4-year, $39 million contract he signed in 2014.
Shields was part of the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV championship team, and named to the 2014 Pro Bowl Team.