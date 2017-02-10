Driver hits parked car, partially rolls over in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) – Manitowoc Police are investigating what caused a car to suddenly veer in traffic Friday morning, injuring the driver and landing the car on its side.

Police say a 30-year-old local woman was going south in S. 26th Street when the car suddenly and sharply went to the right, hitting a parked car and then rolling to its left.

The woman and her husband, also 30, were trapped in the upturned car. They had to be freed from the wreck by Manitowoc Fire and Rescue.

The woman was transported to a hospital in Neenah for injuries she suffered in the crash. Her husband was OK.