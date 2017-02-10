Elementary School Students Learning Computer Coding

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) — Pulaski School District elementary school students are learning a high-demand skill set with the hope it may help them eventually find an in-demand job.

It’s not just reading and writing anymore.

Kids as young as kindergarten are learning computer coding.

“We really felt the need for this based on what the job market was telling us as well and college careers that were available,” said Jenny Cracyalny, director of learning services.

This is the first year coding is a part of the K-5 curriculum, much like math or science.

“I love coding,” said 4th grader Greta Fangman.

“I think it’ll be really fun to do it this year for the first time because I like learning new things and this just seems really fun,” Hailey Freckmann, also in 4th grade, said.

Learning coding is interactive for the students.

“They’re actually using that information that we started out with and then bringing that information into the bee-bots where they’re actually programming and coding them,” said Sara Malchow, digital learning specialist.

School leaders said they hope the skills learned from coding don’t only help fill in-demand jobs, but also develop critical thinking skills for other professions.

“It’s the integration of literacy and math and skills that are necessary in the future,” Amy Uelmen, instructional technology coordinator, said.

“They’re talking about algorithms and looping and bugging and debugging and all of those different type of terms that’s things that we did in high school, and some of us even didn’t do that, and now you’ve seen kindergarten classrooms and fourth grade classrooms doing that,” Cracyalny said.